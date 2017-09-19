The worst is yet to come

Dark and ominous storm clouds are gathering again over the refugee crisis in Greece, a problem that has continued to fester despite having largely disappeared from international headlines.

The flows of desperate people crossing from Turkey to Greece’s eastern Aegean islands are steadily increasing again.

At the same time, these very same islands are already in an emergency situation because they are already struggling to host thousands who have already crossed over and have ended up stranded there.

The government continues to stand by idly while this is all going on. It has yet to find a solution to the urgent question of how to safely and humanely deal with this problem in an organized way that will work in the long term.

If the government is waiting for riots and outbreaks of violence to happen at the overcrowded migrant detention centers on the islands in order to take necessary action, well, it appears to be too late for that.