Seven detained over riots that followed rally in memory of Pavlos Fyssas

Police detained seven people late on Monday following riots in Drapetsona that followed a rally organized to mark for years since the murder of leftist rapper Pavlos Fyssas by a member of the neonazi party Golden Dawn.

The seven protesters were subsequently arrested without charge.

The riots that broke out after the rally in Keratsin, near the spot where Fyssas was stabbed in September 2013, resulted in the injury of five people, two passersby and three members of the ANT1 television crew that had been covering the rally.