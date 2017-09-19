NEWS |

 
Turkish convicts who slipped out of prison stopped near the border

Two Turkish nationals serving life sentences who escaped from a prison in Kasandra, Halkidiki, in northern Greece, on Thursday were located in Evros in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Officers from the precinct in Feres, near the Turkish border, found the two fugitives at around 4 a.m.

It appears that the pair had been planning to sneak into Turkey through an unguarded section of the land border.

The two men, 24 and 33, have been convicted for trafficking refugees.

According to reports, they were in the prison's vegetable garden when they slipped away on Thursday.
 

