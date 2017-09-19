Traffic police probe crash that left three dead, one seriously hurt

Traffic Police in Thessaloniki on Tuesday were seeking to determine the circumstances of a collision near the center of the northern port that left three people dead and one seriously injured.

The crash between two motorcycles and a car being driven by a 67-year-old German national killed the two motorcyclists and a passenger on one of the bikes.

The dead are a 22-year-old Greek man and two Albanian men, aged 28 and 51, according to police.

An 18-year-old Greek woman, who had been a passenger on the bike being driven by the 22-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The 67-year-old driver of the car was being questioned about the circumstances of the accident.

