Magistrate issues warrants for arrest of two Turks over massive heroin haul

TAGS: Crime

An investigating magistrate on Tuesday issued two arrest warrants against two Turkish nationals in connection with the organization and funding behind the smuggling of 2 tons of heroin into Greece aboard the Noor 1 cargo ship in 2014.

The two Turks had been mentioned during testimony by Makis Yiannousakis who is serving a life sentence in connection with the heroin haul.

The magistrate Aspasia Alvanou issued the warrants a week after another prosecutor, Panayiotis Brakoumatsos, shelved a probe into allegations by Yiannousakis that Defense Minister Panos Kammenos tried to pressure him into testifying against prominent businessman Vangelis Marinakis. 

