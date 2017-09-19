Magistrate issues warrants for arrest of two Turks over massive heroin haul

An investigating magistrate on Tuesday issued two arrest warrants against two Turkish nationals in connection with the organization and funding behind the smuggling of 2 tons of heroin into Greece aboard the Noor 1 cargo ship in 2014.

The two Turks had been mentioned during testimony by Makis Yiannousakis who is serving a life sentence in connection with the heroin haul.

The magistrate Aspasia Alvanou issued the warrants a week after another prosecutor, Panayiotis Brakoumatsos, shelved a probe into allegations by Yiannousakis that Defense Minister Panos Kammenos tried to pressure him into testifying against prominent businessman Vangelis Marinakis.