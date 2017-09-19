Peace Celebration | Athens | September 21

An open event is being organized to celebrate International Day of Peace on Thursday, September 21, at the Europe Direct Center in downtown Athens. Visitors to the EDC on the day will have the opportunity to taste different kinds of food from around the world, listen to multicultural music and take in an international photo exhibition. There will also be fun activities for kids. The event is aimed at encouraging people to think about what they can do to contribute to efforts for world peace. “Let’s Celebrate Peace!” will take place in the garden of the Europe Direct Center and is organized in collaboration with the Greek Forum of Refugees and SCI Hellas.

Europe Direct, 50 Academias