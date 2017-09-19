ERT Contemporary Orchestra | Athens | September 20

The Contemporary Orchestra of state broadcaster ERT and vocalist Aspasia Stratigou will perform a medley of songs from Asia Minor and the Ionian islands, as well as original pieces composed by santour soloist Andreas Katsiyiannis, at the Rematia Theater on Wednesday, September 20. The orchestra will be conducted by Andreas Pylarinos. The concert starts at 8.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Rematia Theater, Profitis Ilias, Polydroso,

Halandri, tel 210.689.7459