Classical Rock | Athens | September 21 & 22

The Prague Philharmonic and the Athens State Orchestra join forces at the Herod Atticus Theater on Thursday and Friday, September 21 and 22, in a concert of hit tunes by rock bands including Pink Floyd, Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Queen, AC/DC, Deep Purple and Scorpions in classical form. The concert will be conducted by Friedemann Riehle and will feature special guest Steve Harley of Cockney Rebel fame. Tickets cost 20-83 euros and can be purchased online at www.ticketservices.gr or by calling 210.723.4567. The show starts at 9 p.m.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis