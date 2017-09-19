Four to face trial over Karamanlis plot allegations

Four people have been called to stand trial in connection with an alleged plot to spy on former Greek Prime Minister Costas Karamanlis when he was in office.

A former CIA official named as William Basil has been charged with attempted espionage. Two employees of the Greek National Intelligence Service (EYP) face charges of divulging state secrets.

Former PASOK MP and minister Michalis Karchimakis has also been charged with leaking state secrets following an investigation in connection with wiretapping cases and an alleged 2008 plot against the then-conservative premier.

Karchimakis denies that he was involved in any plot.

The probe into the affair was linked to claims regarding an alleged plot to thwart efforts by Karamanlis to improve energy relations with Russia.

Charges were brought against unknown suspects in March 2012 following press reports about a Russian document revealing the plot and came after testimony from Greek secret service agents, police and Karamanlis’s security guards.