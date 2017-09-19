Judge seeks arrest of two Turks over Noor 1 drug case

A Piraeus court judge has ordered the arrest of two Turkish citizens in connection to the Noor 1 drug smuggling case. The men have been accused of financing the attempt to smuggle some 2 tons of heroin into Greece on board the Noor 1 cargo ship in 2014.

According to testimony given by shipowner Makis Yianoussakis in 2015 and then repeated in 2017, the two Turks, identified only as Gamal and Alex, are the ones who put up the money for the operation.

Yianoussakis, who is serving a jail sentence for his part in the drug ring, also provided a 16-second video of discussions with the two suspects to back up his claims.