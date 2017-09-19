ND calls for watchdog to act over suspect opinion poll

New Democracy called on Tuesday on Greece’s broadcasting watchdog to ensure that the law is upheld when opinion polls are conducted and published.

The conservatives complained to the National Council for Radio and Television (ESR) after the publication of a survey by a polling company called Commonview, which indicated that New Democracy has a narrow lead over SYRIZA.

The opposition party pointed out that for an opinion poll to be considered legal, the company that carried it out must be on a national register. ND said that Commonview does not to appear to be on this list and asked ESR to investigate the matter.