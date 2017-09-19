MULTIMEDIA |

 
Civil servants fight against being evaluated

Public sector employees shout slogans during a demonstration against a public sector staff evaluation bill in Klafthmonos Square in Athens. Parliament was due to vote Tuesday on an amendment drafted by the government in a bid to complete the stalled performance evaluation of civil servants. The Civil Servants’ Union (ADEDY) has labeled the amendment ‘divisive and unconstitutional.’ The vast majority of public sector workers boycotted an earlier attempt in the summer to carry out the evaluation. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]

