ATHEX: Small recovery for local stocks

The reaction of investors to the drop in stock prices on the Greek bourse in recent days wasn’t strong enough to offer any optimism in the medium term, but it did halt the losing streaks of both the benchmark and the banks indices on Tuesday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 762.86 points, adding 0.27 percent to Monday’s 760.79 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 0.19 percent to end at 2,004.63 points, while mid-caps jumped 2.34 percent.

The banks index enjoyed a moderate recovery after early losses, ending the day 1.83 percent higher. National and Eurobank led the way, with respective gains of 4.40 percent and 3.83 percent, followed by Alpha (up 0.57 percent), while Piraeus Bank ended 1.43 percent lower. Folli Follie had a good day, advancing 4.64 percent.

In total 74 stocks recorded gains, 71 sustained losses and 29 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 72.1 million euros, down from Monday’s 77.4 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.49 percent to close at 73.51 points.