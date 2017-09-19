Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis

Economy and Development Minister Dimitris Papadimitriou and Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis will be the main speakers at the 12th annual London roadshow of Athens-listed firms, which starts on Wednesday at the May Fair Hotel.

Papadimitriou will be talking about Greece’s return to growth while Houliarakis is set to lay out the current situation and the Greek economy’s prospects when he speaks to foreign fund managers.

Thirty-three Greek listed companies will take part in the event on Wednesday and Thursday, representing a total capitalization of 33.1 billion euros and accounting for 63.6 percent of the total capitalization of ATHEX.

Papadimitriou has been in London since yesterday and is expected to hold meetings with senior officials of dozens of fund management companies, including BlackRock, Invesco, Goldman Sachs, Lansdowne, GLG and StormHarbour Securities, among others.

Greek company managers are expected to dedicate most of their meeting time with foreign funds to presenting 2017-18 business plans. Foreign investors are mostly interested in large-caps with a strong presence abroad, high growth rates and satisfactory dividends.