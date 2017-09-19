Inmates to get bracelet option

The Justice Ministry submitted an amendment to Parliament Tuesday that will allow prisoners convicted of a range of offenses to be granted conditional release from jail as long as they wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.



The inmates will be able to apply for release once they have served at least 10 percent of their sentence if it is less than three years, at least 20 percent if it is between three and five years and 40 percent if it is a five- to 10-year term. Apart from wearing a bracelet, they will also have to appear at a police precinct at regular intervals.



Despite the initial high expectations at the Justice Ministry, the use of monitoring bracelets has not been popular with inmates. Officials say the latest amendment is aimed at encouraging the use of bracelets. The option is not available to prisoners who have been convicted of crimes involving children.