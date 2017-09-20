Captain, engineer of spill cleanup ship arrested for fuel smuggling

The captain and first engineer of one of the ships helping in the effort to clean up an oil spill from a sunken tanker in the Saronic Gulf has been arrested for fuel smuggling, the ANA-MPA news agency reported on Wednesday.

The unnamed crew members of the Lassaia were taken into custody after an inspection by customs and coast guard authorities turned up significant quantities of fuel in the ship’s hold that wasn’t legally accounted for.

The ship, which was part of the fleet pumping fuel from the sunken Agia Zoni II tanker, has been seized as an investigation is carried out into the provenance of its cargo.