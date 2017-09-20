Greeks in Mexico safe after 7.1-Richter quake, community leader says

All of the members of the Greek community of Mexico are safe and unharmed after a 7.1-Richter earthquake rocked the Central American country in the early hours of Wednesday, claiming more than 200 lives.

Speaking to Athens-Macedonian News Agency Radio on Wednesday, community president Georgia Boutsiani assured that every registered member has been accounted for and is reported to be in good health.

“It is past midnight and a lot of people are out in the streets and have formed teams to help,” Boutsiani said, describing the situation. “We had an earthquake drill yesterday morning because it is the 32nd anniversary of a quake that killed 10,000 people in 1985 and the new earthquake happened just three hours and 14 minutes later.”

The epicenter of the quake was near Atencingo in Puebla state, about 120 kilometers from Mexico City, with a depth of 51km, the US Geological Survey said.

“What we are focused on is how to save as many as lives possible because there are still a lot of people trapped under rubble,” Boutsiani told the ANA-MPA.

“We are being very well informed,” she said, explaining that Mexican authorities have been issuing regular updates and warnings for member of the public.

Meanwhile, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos expressed his condolences to his Mexican counterpart Pena Nieto on Wednesday.

The message of support was sent via Mexico’s ambassador in Athens, Daniel Hernandez-Joseph.