Police looking for Kallithea shooter who injured two

Police on Wednesday were looking for a man who shot and injured two people at a busy public square in the southern Athens suburb of Kallithea the previous night.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m., still a busy hour in that part of the city, when witnesses said a man who had his features covered with a hooded jacket approached a group of men hanging out on a bench near a playground and shot at them at relatively close range.

Two men were injured, both Albanian nationals. One, aged 17, was shot in the stomach and leg, and the other, aged 27, got away with an injury to his hand. They reportedly took themselves to hospital, where doctors reported their injuries to the police.

Investigators recovered six shell casings from a .32mm revolver from the scene and are running ballistics tests to ascertain whether it has been used before.