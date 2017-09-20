WHAT’S ON |

 
European Heritage Days | Athens | September 21

Actors from the National Theater of Northern Greece will be reading extracts from Byzantine and post-Byzantine-era texts at the Byzantine and Christian Museum in Athens, in an event marking European Heritage Days. The event starts at 7.30 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Byzantine & Christian Museum, 22 Vassilissis Sofias,
tel 213.213.9517, www.byzantinemuseum.gr

