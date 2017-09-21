In cooperation with the Italian Education Institute in Athens, the Epigraphic Museum presents an exhibition by Italian photographer Paolo Morello titled “Touring Perfection.” Curated by Aphrodite Economidou, the show pays homage to ancient Greece’s greatest cultural monuments as captured by the Palermo-born artist. These include Greek monuments in his native country that were part of Magna Graecia. The show opens at 6.30 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, with a concert inspired by ancient Greek music by Italian guitarist and composer Tiziano Calabrese, and runs through October 26. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Epigraphic Museum, 1 Tositsa,

tel 210.823.2950