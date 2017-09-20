Repeat drunk driving offenders could lose their license for life

Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis announced on Wednesday that the government aims to toughen laws relating to driving under the influence of alcohol in the event of a fatality or a hit-and-run.



The length of time for which first-time offenders will have their driver’s license revoked will be extended. Second-time offenders will lose their license for life. The minister announced the measures while visiting mothers of victims of drunk drivers and said legislation is currently in consultation regarding such measures.



The planned measures also include tougher penalties for hit-and-run drivers and a review of fines for traffic violations.