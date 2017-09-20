Police searching for four men who robbed elderly man in Pella
Police in Pella, northern Greece, on Wednesday were seeking four robbers who broke into the home of an 89-year-old man in the village of Ambelies and stole cash and jewelry.
According to the man’s account to police, two of the perpetrators restrained him while the other two searched his home.
The robbers fled with 40 euros and a ring, police said.