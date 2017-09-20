Man arrested for peddling child pornography on the internet

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Attica on Wednesday by cyber crime unit officers on charges of peddling child pornography over the internet.



Police said they were alerted to the suspect’s activities after receiving information from the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Following an electronic trail, police were led to the suspect’s home, where they found a large number of computer files containing child pornography.



He appeared Wednesday before an Athens prosecutor, who indicted him to appear before a magistrate.