Piraeus Bank sees no material impact from audit
Online
Greece’s largest lender by assets, Piraeus Bank, said Wednesday it did not expect any material impact on its capital and financial state as a result of an audit by the country’s central bank. “The bank clarifies that it does not expect any substantive impact on its financial and capital situation as a result of the Bank of Greece supervisory audit in relation with older compliance issues and internal procedures,” it said in a statement.
Greece’s largest lender by assets, Piraeus Bank, said Wednesday it did not expect any material impact on its capital and financial state as a result of an audit by the country’s central bank. “The bank clarifies that it does not expect any substantive impact on its financial and capital situation as a result of the Bank of Greece supervisory audit in relation with older compliance issues and internal procedures,” it said in a statement.
Shares in Piraeus Bank tumbled Wednesday on media reports that a central bank investigation had found some of the bank’s employees had been involved in regulatory violations. [Reuters]