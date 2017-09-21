Unhindered criminality

The situation with the Agia Zoni II tanker, which sank in the Saronic Gulf near the island of Salamina and spilled oil that has now reached all the way down to the beaches of southeastern Attica, is more complicated than it seems at a first glance.



Everything that’s come to light suggests that there is an illegal fuel trade that’s been operating unhindered for quite some time now. It also appears that the vessels used in this trade are old and outdated, meaning there is a high risk of something going wrong, as was the case with the Agia Zoni II.



Where does this illegal fuel come from? Where is this illegal fuel destined for? This is a matter that really needs to be investigated. It is an underground trade with deep roots, which has clearly been under protection for years.



It will become clearer in the coming days and weeks whether or not we’ll see the necessary political will to stamp out this unhindered and unchecked criminality and its consequences.