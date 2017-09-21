McArthurGlen protests decision keeping it shut on Sundays

McArthurGlen Athens has sent a protest letter to the economy minister as the stores (except for the food service enterprises) at its outlet village in Spata, close to Eleftherios Venizelos Airport, have been excluded from a decision allowing shops to open every Sunday from May to October every year.

The company called on the government to change the legislation, and a spokesman told Kathimerini that McArthurGlen reserves all its legal rights in case the government does not act on it. This means the firm may take Greece to court.

The July 6 ministerial decision allows all major commercial stores near the airport to open, but not McArthurGlen.