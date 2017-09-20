Economy and Development Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou

The case of Eldorado Gold and the degree of Greece’s investment-friendliness dominated the first day of the 12th London Roadshow of Athens-listed firms on Wednesday.

In response to a foreign investor’s question about whether the government’s behavior on the issue of Eldorado Gold is in line with a friendly approach to investors and investments, Economy Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou claimed that what the government has asked for is a specific document to prove the firm has stuck to contractual commitments, a process used internationally.

He said the government is seeking private capital to implement its national growth strategy and referred to specific sectors with opportunities for a strong economic involvement, including technology, energy, tourism and pharmaceuticals.

Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis told foreign funds the Greek economy is on path of recovery and growth and presented data showing progress in specific economic domains.

In presentations on Wednesday, German firm Berenberg forecast the Greek 10-year bond yield will soon drop below 4 percent, while Morgan Stanley stressed the prospects of the Greek economy remain positive.

A total of 33 Greek firms are taking part in the 12th London Roadshow that concludes on Thursday.

