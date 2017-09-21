Two policemen accused of highway robbery

Two police officers have been arrested on charges of participating in a highway robbery against a 47-year-old Syrian man in February by abusing their official capacity.

The foreign national had flown into Athens from Germany and was driving into the city center on the Attiki Odos highway when he was stopped by what appeared to be an official police checkpoint.

The victim was held at gunpoint, tied up and dumped in a remote part of Aspropyrgos, south of Athens, after the robbers made off with 280,000 euros he was transporting in his car. The victim's identity or line of work have been not been made public.

Investigators said that one of the officers suspected of having been involved in the incident worked at a precinct in Menidi, northwest of Athens, and the other was a guard at central police headquarters (GADA).



A third man, a 32-year-old civilian, is also suspected, but is currently in prison in Russia.

The two police officers were arrested on Wednesday and will be subject to an internal inquiry.