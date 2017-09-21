Two airmen killed in car crash in western Greece

File photo

Two airmen were killed and another injured on Thursday when the car they were traveling in crashed with a truck on a highway in western Greece.

Police said the car was being driven by one of the victims, aged 25, and carried two passengers – aged 19 and 20 – when it careened into the larger vehicle.

Firefighters who arrived almost at the scene ascertained that the 25 and 19-year-old had sustained fatal injuries.

The 20-year-old and the truck driver, aged 60, got away with minor injuries.

Police later announced that the three young men were airmen doing their military service at an Air Force base in Aktaio, north of Patra.