Blaze on Zakynthos approaches monastery

A wildfire that broke out on Thursday morning on the Ionian island of Zakynthos started approaching a monastery later in the day, prompting a redoubled effort by firefighters.

Six trucks, 15 ground crew and three water-dumping craft were attempting to douse the flames in the area of Koiliomenos as they tore through dry brush and pines, the ANA-MPA news agency reported. It was not clear whether the monastery is inhabited and what steps have been taken to protect any residents.

Meanwhile, civil protection authorities warned of high-risk wildfire conditions on Thursday as winds picked up speed in many parts of the country after a spell of unseasonably high temperatures.