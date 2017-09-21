Young migrant in ‘extremely critical’ condition from electric shock

Doctors at a Thessaloniki hospital on Thursday described the condition of a 22-year-old Moroccan man admitted after suffering a massive electric shock is “extremely critical.”

The young man was rushed to Papanikolaou Hospital in northern Greece on Wednesday night after climbing onto the roof of a commercial train as it pulled into the station at Sindos and accidentally touching a live high-tension wire.

He sustained severe burns to his face, neck, chest and legs from the current.

According to reports, the 22-year-old is an undocumented migrant who was riding illegally on the commercial train and was possibly trying to avoid detection by climbing onto the roof. Authorities are also investigating reports that he had been traveling with another three stowaways who ran off before the train pulled into Sindos station.