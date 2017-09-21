Exhibition of Chinese art opens at the National Museum of Contemporary Art

A visitor looks at artworks in the exhibition ‘Chinese Xieyi Masterpieces from the National Art Museum of China’ at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) in Athens on Thursday ahead of Friday's opening to the public. The exhibition, which has been organized in collaboration with the National Art Museum of China in Beijing, runs from this Friday until November 14. EMST said there will be no entrance charge for the exhibition until October 1, with the aim of providing as many people as possible with the opportunity to see the show and get acquainted with Chinese art.