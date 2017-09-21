ATHEX: Piraeus, index revert to gains

After Wednesday’s battering, when it lost 21.7 percent, Piraeus Bank shares recovered 9.26 percent on Thursday, helping to send the benchmark of the Greek stock market higher too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 765.99 points, adding 1.06 percent to Wednesday’s 757.98 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index rose 0.97 percent to end at 2,021.86 points, with banks increasing 3.79 percent.

In total 68 stocks moved up, 36 decreased and 15 stayed put.

Turnover came to 94.7 million euros, down from Wednesday’s 113.9 million.



In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.26 percent to 73.09 points.