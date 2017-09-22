NEWS |

 
NEWS

Two migrants hospitalized after knife brawl in Chios reception center

TAGS: Migration

Two Iranian migrants sustained knife injuries on Thursday night following a brawl that took place in the Souda reception center on the island of Chios.

The two men stabbed each other in a tent for reasons that remained unclear.

They were transferred to the hospital where they received treatment for their wounds.

Police were dispatched to the camp to avert tensions spreading through the camp.

Police sources said the two men would be charged following their release from the hospital. 

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 