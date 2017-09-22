Two migrants hospitalized after knife brawl in Chios reception center
Two Iranian migrants sustained knife injuries on Thursday night following a brawl that took place in the Souda reception center on the island of Chios.
The two men stabbed each other in a tent for reasons that remained unclear.
They were transferred to the hospital where they received treatment for their wounds.
Police were dispatched to the camp to avert tensions spreading through the camp.
Police sources said the two men would be charged following their release from the hospital.