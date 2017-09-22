Two cargo ships dispatched to sunken Agia Zoni II to pump out fuel

Two cargo ships on Friday were dispatched to the area near Salamina where the Agia Zoni II fuel tanker sank earlier this month.

The Aegean Breeze 1 and the Siros were expected to resume efforts to pump out the residual fuel from the wreck two days after the Lassaia cargo vessel was obliged to stop as it emerged that its security certification had expired.

Earlier this week the captain and first engineer of the Lassaia were taken into custody after an inspection by customs and coast guard authorities turned up significant quantities of fuel in the ship’s hold that was not legally accounted for.

