Kos quake caused 95 million euros in damages

The 6.6 magnitude earthquake that struck the eastern Aegean island of Kos in July caused 95 million euros in damages, according to the assessment of local authorities.

Kos Mayor Giorgos Kyritsis said on Friday that the quake damaged public buildings, infrastructure and the archaeological monuments of the island. Kyritsis said he has already informed Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and opposition party leaders.

Archaeological monuments suffered the most damages and will require 49.2 million euros for their repair, according to estimates by the Ephorate of Antiquities.

The assessment also said the port facilities incurred 41 million euros in damages, while school buildings and water supply infrastructure will need 2.2 million euros and 1.1 million euros respectively for their repair.

