Art Night | Athens | September 23
Online
Spend the night soaking up some culture on Saturday, September 23, when many locations around Athens will be participating in Art Night. Events, which start at 8 p.m. and run throughout the night, include musical performances at the B&M Theocharakis Foundation, an all-night reading of “The Odyssey” at the Athens Concert Hall, a photography exhibition titled “PsyToGraphy: People and Emotions” at Aegean College, and many more.
Spend the night soaking up some culture on Saturday, September 23, when many locations around Athens will be participating in Art Night. Events, which start at 8 p.m. and run throughout the night, include musical performances at the B&M Theocharakis Foundation, an all-night reading of “The Odyssey” at the Athens Concert Hall, a photography exhibition titled “PsyToGraphy: People and Emotions” at Aegean College, and many more.
For information on events, times and admission prices, visit atenistas.org/2017/09/13/artnightathens.