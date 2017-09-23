WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Art Night | Athens | September 23

TAGS: Visual Arts

Spend the night soaking up some culture on Saturday, September 23, when many locations around Athens will be participating in Art Night. Events, which start at 8 p.m. and run throughout the night, include musical performances at the B&M Theocharakis Foundation, an all-night reading of “The Odyssey” at the Athens Concert Hall, a photography exhibition titled “PsyToGraphy: People and Emotions” at Aegean College, and many more.

For information on events, times and admission prices, visit atenistas.org/2017/09/13/artnightathens.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 