Hiking on Hymmetus | Athens | September 24

Mount Hymmetus flanks the eastern edge of the Athens area and has played an important role in the city’s history. The D-EuZin Cultural Center, which among other activities organizes hiking trips and tours combining the opportunity to take in the natural landscape while learning about Greece's cultural heritage, is planning a trek on the mountain on Sunday, September 24, during which walkers will be shown signs of human activity from the Hellenistic and Roman periods, including marble quarrying. There is no participation fee and hikers are invited to meet at the D-EuZin Cultural Center, about 80 meters from the Doukissis Plakentias metro station, at 9 a.m. on Sunday.



D-EuZin Cultural Center, 121 Dervenakion, Aghia Paraskevi,

tel 211.405.1450, d-euzin@hotmail.com