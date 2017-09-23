The French Connection | Athens | September 23
The Athens Symphony Youth Orchestra (ASON) will be performing works by distinguished French composers including Claude Debussy, Maurice Ravel and Gabriel Faure this Saturday evening at the Benaki Museum in central Athens. Admission costs 10 euros and the concert starts at 9 p.m.
Benaki Museum, 1 Koumbari & Vassilissis Sofias,
tel 210.367.1000, www.benaki.gr