Bobos Arts Festival | Athens | September 24

Hub Events presents the second annual Bobos Arts Festival at the Metallourgeio venue in Kerameikos this Sunday. A cultural festival geared toward children, it will include music, theater, games and many other fun events that the whole family will enjoy. General admission costs 12 euros and tickets, along with other information about the festival, can be found at www.bobosartsfestival.com.

Metallourgeio, 127 Pireos

