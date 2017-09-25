Coffee Week | Athens | September 30 – October 2

The last week of September at the Technopolis cultural center is dedicated to specialty and high-quality coffee, where enthusiasts can not only taste, but also learn all about this internationally popular beverage from bean to cup. Taking part in the festival this year are over 150 different coffee shops and espresso bars from more than 25 cities across Greece and Cyprus. Opening hours are Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., and on Monday noon to 10 p.m.



Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi,

tel 210.346.1589