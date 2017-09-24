Blank Banshee | Athens | September 26

Canadian musician Blank Banshee, known for keeping his identity hidden behind a mask and creating trademark electronica that blends the vintage sounds of the 1980s and 90s, is coming to Athens for one night. The show starts at 9 p.m. at Six Dogs and tickets cost 15 euros at the door. They can also be purchased online at the venue’s website at a reduced price of 10-13 euros.



Six Dogs, 6-8 Avramiotou, Monastiraki,

tel 210.321.0510, www.sixdogs.gr