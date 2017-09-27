African Dance Lessons | Athens | September 27 & 29
Online
The African dance workshop of Dauda Conteh at the Quilombo Cultural Center in Athens will be holding free-admission dance lessons at 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 27, and Friday, September 29. Everyone is invited to attend, irrespective of age or skill level.
The African dance workshop of Dauda Conteh at the Quilombo Cultural Center in Athens will be holding free-admission dance lessons at 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 27, and Friday, September 29. Everyone is invited to attend, irrespective of age or skill level.
Quilombo, 8 Servion,
tel 210.522.7961