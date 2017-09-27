WHAT’S ON |

 
African Dance Lessons | Athens | September 27 & 29

The African dance workshop of Dauda Conteh at the Quilombo Cultural Center in Athens will be holding free-admission dance lessons at 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 27, and Friday, September 29. Everyone is invited to attend, irrespective of age or skill level.

Quilombo, 8 Servion,
tel 210.522.7961

