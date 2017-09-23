No progress on corruption

A large part of the state revenues lost to undeclared and illegal products and imports concerns the fuel and tobacco (or tobacco products) trade, areas where corruption and crime are rife.



Sure, no government has seemed to be able to do anything about these two areas of the black economy that have continued to thrive and prosper for some decades now. But this administration came to power on the back of many promises, foremost of which was its commitment to combating corruption.



It even seemed to take its promise seriously in the first few months, by putting the right people in place to tackle the problem. Since then, however, the effort appears to have stopped in its tracks. The question is: Why?