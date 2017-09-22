Tsipras touts government’s energy policy at Crete forum

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras used Friday's Clean Energy for EU Islands forum in the town of Hania on Crete to push the narrative that his government is clamping down on inequality within society, not least when it comes to energy.

“Inequality when it comes to access to clean energy reflects social inequalities,” he said, adding that for this reason he is prioritizing on the basis of “clean energy for all.”

Moreover, Tsipras said that fostering equal access to energy is “a tool for social justice and change.”

Despite the country’s protracted financial crisis, he said he has made long-term energy planning a political priority.

Tsipras, who met on the sidelines of the forum with EU Energy Commissioner for Energy and Climate Action Miguel Arias Canete and Maltese Energy Minister Joe Mizzi, also said Greece has taken on an active role within the EU in the protection of the environment.

“We must not forget that we are the only EU country that produces lignite,” he said.