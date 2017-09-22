ATHEX: Benchmark falls for a fourth week

The Greek stock benchmark’s 1 percent rise on Friday – for the second day in a row – was not enough to avert a fourth week of losses for the bourse, a decline sequence not seen since last January.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 773.94 points, adding 1.04 percent to Thursday’s 765.99 points. On a weekly basis it contracted 0.29 percent. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 1.19 percent yesterday to end at 2,045.88 points.

The banks index climbed 2.36 percent, with Eurobank increasing 4.03 percent, Piraeus rising 3.05 percent, National improving 1.91 percent and Alpha advancing 1.59 percent.

Energy stocks had a day of gains as Motor Oil jumped 3.73 percent, Hellenic Petroleum was up 2.79 percent and Public Power Corporation ascended 2.48 percent. Mytilineos fell 1.79 percent.

In total 63 stocks headed north, 35 took losses and 27 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 57 million euros, down from Thursday’s 94.7 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.40 percent to 72.80 points.