Two European bids make the cut in DESFA tender

State sell-off fund TAIPED on Friday short-listed two bidders for the second round of the tender for 66 percent of gas transmission network operator DESFA.



They are Regasificadora del Noroeste and the consortium of Snam, Enagas Internacional, Fluxys and NV Nederlandse Gasunie.



It followed consultation of TAIPED with Hellenic Petroleum, that controls 35 percent of DESFA and part of the stake up for sale belongs to Athens-listed oil company.