The Environment and Economy ministries are hoping to launch a new town planning project that will cover the entire country.

The state intends to call a tender – similar to the tenders for the land registry – for the drafting of local town plans for each of Greece’s 325 municipalities.

The European Investment Bank has agreed in principle to finance the project, whose cost is estimated at 300-350 million euros. The Environment Ministry has already begun the preliminary work for the first tender.

A recent study found that 53 percent of the country remains without any special town planning that would suit the needs of each particular area.

The government’s ambitious plan has won the support of the EIB because the existence of clear land usage terms would contribute to growth across Greece. The Economy Ministry presented the project at EIB Headquarters in Luxembourg in July.

Land usage in Greece is determined by town plans, so the plans could inform citizens what is allowed in each area, what restrictions apply etc.