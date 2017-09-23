Fatal plane crash probed

An investigation has been launched to determine what caused a CT2K private plane to crash near Rodopi, in northern Greece, on Friday, leading to the deaths of the two Ukrainians on board.

Rescue workers late on Friday pulled the bodies of the pilot and passenger from the wreck of the aircraft, which was found in a ditch. Earlier, rescue teams had found one of the plane’s wings nearby.

The pair took off from Alexandroupoli at noon on Friday, bound for Romania. But their plane disappeared from the air force radar near Xanthi.

The pilot of another plane that left Alexandroupoli at the same time as the CT2K landed in Romania and told authorities about the disappearance of the other aircraft.