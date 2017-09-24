MPS to debate gender identity bill

Greek lawmakers are to discuss legislation on Tuesday that would allow individuals to officially declare their gender identity and change the gender definition they were assigned at birth.

The Justice Ministry bill paves the way for transgender individuals to be formally recognized by the gender they identify as and is being seen as a litmus test for government unity after opposition New Democracy and PASOK said they would no longer vote in favor of legislation that was not backed by the government majority, including MPs from the junior coalition partner, the ultra-conservative Independent Greeks (ANEL).

ANEL last year opposed legislation allowing cohabitation agreements between same-sex couples.